It's feeling inevitable that the Milwaukee Bucks will trade Giannis Antetokoumpo before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Though he's unlikely to be traded to the Golden State Warriors, Mike Dunleavy and the front office can take advantage of the Antetokounmpo trade by targeting other Bucks.

Here are three trade ideas the Warriors should consider if the Antetokounmpo blockbuster happens.

Myles Turner for Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and a 2026 Lottery-Protected 1st-Round Pick

Myles Turner has been a dream Warriors trade target for years.

It's not easy to find an ideal frontcourt partner for Draymond Green because not many centers shoot the three and protect the rim. Turner does both, as his season averages (2.3 3PT, 1.7 BPG) show.

Golden State would not be the only team interested in Turner, so it's difficult to predict how expensive he'd be to acquire.

At the moment, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are seemingly losing trade value. But don't be surprised if a rebuilding team values Kuminga highly in trade talks. He's shown flashes of potential, and the Bucks could be interested in giving him a runway with the hope he pops.

Podz is still on his rookie contract for the next season-and-a-half and then he'll be restricted free agent. The Bucks might be interested in young players like him instead of more draft capital after presumably getting a lot of in the Antetokounmpo trade.

With that said, it's possible the Bucks would never do this unless the first-round pick is unprotected. If so, the Warriors would probably want to keep Podz out of it. I'd expect the teams could come to a different agreement with those new parameters.

Bobby Portis for Buddy Hield, Al Horford and a 2026 Lottery-Protected 1st-Round Pick

Portis will have a trade market as he's shooting 45.1 percent from three. Though the Bucks would have no use for Buddy Hield and Al Horford in their rebuild, the protected first might be the best asset they can get for the 30-year-old power forward.

If the Warriors felt Portis wasn't worth a protected first but they still wanted him badly, they could use Moses Moody as the centerpiece of a trade package.

Moody has not been at his best recently, but when he's on, he's a three-and-D wing with a cheap contract. The Warriors should be hesistant to deal him.

Aside from being an efficient scorer, Portis averages 11.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. He'd be a huge upgrade over the Warriors' current frontcourt options off the bench.

Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

My guess is the Warriors will want a better centerpiece than Kyle Kuzma in their Jonathan Kuminga trade. Kuzma has been disappointing in Milwaukee, making just 33.5 percent of his threes in 55 games so far.

I'd imagine Kuminga has more trade value than Kuzma due to his age, potential and contract (Kuzma is signed through next season, whereas Kuminga has a team option). So to make up for that difference, the Warriors get Porter for Hield, which accomplishes two things.

First, Porter is a scoring point guard the Warriors wish they had off the bench. He's currently averaging 19.8 points per game on amazing efficiency, and if he keeps that up, the Bucks will be more inclined to keep him. But I'm guessing that he'll come back to earth with averages closer to what he's done for his career (14.0 PPG, 4.6 APG, 35.5 3PT%). He's under team control only through the rest of this season, so I doubt he'll be off limits at the deadline.

Second, the Warriors would save $4.1 million in this trade, allowing them to potentially cut Trayce Jackson-Davis and sign Pat Spencer to a standard contract. At the moment, the Warriors can't sign Spencer because they have 15 players under standard contracts and they don't have enough room to do anything because they are hard-capped at the second apron.