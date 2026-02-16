Expert Details How Porzingis, Green Could Key Giannis, Murphy Trade Pursuits

The Golden State Warriors targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trey Murphy III this trade season, but in the end they settled for a Kristaps Porzingis trade.

But that doesn't mean their pursuits of Antetokounmpo and Murphy are finished.

The Third Apron's Yossi Gozlan wrote the following about the Warriors:

"It’ll be interesting to see how they handle Porzingis and Green’s contract negotiations. Both can be extended to new deals now that could keep them trade-eligible for the offseason. For example, they could structure their first-year salaries so both can be aggregated for a max player like Antetokounmpo ($58.5 million). Or, they can give them starting salaries so one can be traded straight up for a target like Murphy ($27 million)."

Porzingis Contract Extension Could Be Key Trade Chip

The Warriors have until June 30 to give Porzingis a contract extension. If they wait until past that date, they can still sign-and-trade him as an unrestricted free agent, but that would hard-cap the Warriors at the first apron.

To be blunt, the Warriors can't build a competitive-enough roster if hard-capped at the first apron. They need to have the ability to at least get to the second apron, which projects be about $13 million higher than the first apron.

For example, that $13 million could be the difference between keeping both Gui Santos and De'Anthony Melton or having neither.

Giannis has a $58.5 million salary next season. The most realistic way to have enough outgoing salary to acquire him is to include Porzingis and Green in a trade.

So if the Warriors want to be major players in the Giannis offseason trade sweepstakes, they need to extend Porzingis.

Their other option is to re-sign Porzingis in the offseason, wait for his trade restriction to lift, and then use him as part of a trade for a star at next season's trade deadline. There's nothing wrong with this route, but note that Giannis might get traded in the offseason while Porzingis still has a trade restriction.

Green Has Several Contract Options

Let's go over Green's contract options and what they mean for a potential offseason trade.

First, Green can sign a contract extension before the season ends that would make him eligible to be traded in the offseason. Green might not be open to doing this because it would give the Warriors full control over Green's future. They could trade him anywhere without his consent.

Second, Green can exercise the $27.7 million player option in his contract. If the Warriors were looking to trade him, he could tell them he'll only exercise it if he ends up somewhere he wants to be, giving him control.

Third, Green could decline the player option and re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal, probably at a lower annual rate to give the team more cap flexibility. If he does this, he'll have a trade restriction, so this would guarantee the Warriors can't immediately flip him for someone else.

Warriors Have to Make Draft-Pick-Heavy Offers to Bucks, Pelicans

The Warriors will have the same issue this offseason that they had during the trade season—they don't have young players that will entice the Bucks and Pelicans. So to make up for that, they'll need to trade more draft capital than other suitors.

Whether the Warriors are dealing Green or Porzingis for Murphy, they'll probably have to attach three first-round picks to make up for the fact the Pelicans aren't getting a young talent return.

If the Warriors trade for Giannis, they'll likely have to include at least four first-round picks—including whoever they take with their 2026 first-rounder—and two first-round pick swaps.

Either way, it's a big price to pay, but it might be worth it to have a Big Three with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and either Giannis or Murphy.