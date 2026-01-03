Jazz-Warriors Injury Report Features Curry, Butler, Markkanen, More

Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) are listed as questionable on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton will be active after missing Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Al Horford (rest for a back-to-back) and Seth Curry (sciatica) are out. Will Richard (heel) is probable, while Jonathan Kuminga (back) is questionable.

For the Jazz, Keyonte George will play after missing Thursday's game with an illness. Lauri Markkanen (knee) is probable, but they will be without Ace Bailey (hip), Georges Niang (foot), Jusuf Nurkic (toe) and Walker Kessler (season-ending shoulder injury).

Green Looking to Build on Great Game

Green had a great performance on Wednesday against the Hornets, recording 10 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, one steal. He did have four turnovers, but it didn't prevent him from leading the team in plus/minus (+18).

Prior to the Hornets game, Green was a minus-68 in December.

It feels like the Warriors are on the cusp of a great stretch. Curry and Butler are playing at a high level. Melton has ramped up and is available to play more minutes. Richard is embracing a higher-leverage role. Brandin Podziemski has been playing better offensively.

All that's missing is a prolonged stretch of Green at his best.

The Warriors are hoping he'll string a second great game together on Saturday.