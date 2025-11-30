The Golden State Warriors (10-10) will be without Stephen Curry for at least the next two games, but they'll be getting back some offensive firepower Saturday.

After missing seven games with knee tendonitis, Jonathan Kuminga will return against New Orleans. Gary Payton II will also play after leaving Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. De'Anthony Melton (ACL) could make his season debut next week, the team announced Saturday. Al Horford (sciatica) will miss his third straight game.

For the Pelicans (3-16), Trey Murphy III (elbow) is listed as questionable. Jordan Poole (quad), Herb Jones (calf) and Jordan Hawkins (illness) are out. Dejounte Murray has yet to make his season debut with a torn Achilles and should be out for at least another month.

Latest Chapter of Draymond vs. Zion

This will be the seventh meeting between Draymond Green and Zion Williamson. The Warriors are 4-2 in those games, including 2-0 in 2024-25.

When Green guarded the Pels' leading scorer last year, Williamson had 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting, per NBA.com. Green blocked Williamson six times.

Even though Green guards Williamson well, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick is capable of a big game Saturday. He had 31 points in the first matchup between New Orleans and Golden State last year on 12-of-19 shooting. He's averaging 21.9 points per game this season.

Which Version of Kuminga Will the Warriors Get?

In his first nine games of this season, Jonathan Kuminga was averaging 17.2 points per game.

In the next four games–technically three-and-a-half because he missed the second half of the first Spurs game—Kuminga averaged 6.0 points.

The Warriors have a desperate need for offense with Curry absent, and Kuminga has had some big scoring games without the two-time MVP.

in 17 games (playoffs included) with Curry out since the beginning of last season, Kuminga has scored at least 23 points seven times.

That's the Kuminga Golden State needs.

Tough Schedule Stretch Coming Up After Saturday's Game

The Warriors would be wise to take care of business Saturday, as the schedule is challenging for the next three weeks.

- 12/2 vs. OKC (19-1)

- 12/4 @ PHI (10-8)

- 12/6 @ CLE (12-8)

- 12/7 @ CHI (9-9)

- 12/12 vs. MIN (10-8)

- 12/14 @ POR (8-11)

- 12/18 @ PHX (12-8)

- 12/20 vs. PHX (12-8)

- 12/22 vs. ORL (12-8)

To recap, eight of their next nine games are against teams .500 or better. The one that isn't is a team Golden State is 0-2 against this year.

The Warriors are nine-point favorites against New Orleans. They need this one before embarking on that difficult stretch.