Report: Kuminga Wasn't Steve Kerr's First Choice in 2021 Draft

The big news of the day is Jonathan Kuminga's trade demand on the first day he's eligible to be dealt, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

But there are other juicy Kuminga subtopics.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Sam Amick and Nick Friedell reported that Steve Kerr wouldn't have drafted Kuminga at all if he had his way.

"Team sources confirmed that some in the organization, including Kerr, wanted Franz Wagner."

In the 2021 draft, Kuminga went seventh overall to the Warriors, while Wagner went eighth overall to the Magic.

Wagner is a budding star, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. In contrast, Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Did Lacob Make the Call to Draft Kuminga?

The Athletic article didn't say who was the leading voice to draft Kuminga, but it's likely that Lacob was one of them.

The Warriors governor wanted to find star power for the post-Steph era, and Kuminga and 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman were thought to have huge star potential at the time.

Both were also very young and raw and likely years away from contributing to a team with title aspirations.

Lacob lauded his two-timelines approach, especially after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title even though they got almost no contributions from their young players.

The approach has turned out to be a disaster.

James Wiseman is currently a free agent because nobody wants him. Kuminga could end up being a key rotation piece, but the 23-year-old still has too many weaknesses to impact winning.

Imagining If the Warriors Took Wagner

It's hard to even comprehend how different the Warriors would be with Wagner.

The Warriors need a big wing who can score, shoot the three and defend. Wagner is a 6'10" forward who is shooting 36.0 percent from three and defends at a high level.

The Warriors would have been a much bigger title threat every year since 2022 with Wagner.

Who knows what having Wagner would have meant for Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and so many other former and current Warriors, but one thing is for sure.

Wagner would be the post-Steph era star that Lacob has wanted to find so badly.