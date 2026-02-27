Report: Warriors Not Targeting Top Available Center to Fill Final Roster Spot

The Golden State Warriors have one roster spot open, and some have suggested they target center Chris Boucher to fill it.

That's reportedly not about to happen.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote the following on Friday:

"While some had speculated that the Warriors would look to bring back Boucher, who actually began his career with the Dubs during the 2017-18 season, there have been no conversations on this front, sources said."

Boucher spent the 2017-18 season with the Warriors before joining the Toronto Raptors. He had a productive seven-year career in Toronto, including averaging 10.0 points on 36.3 percent three-point shooting in his final season there in 2024-25.

The 33-year-old played just nine games this season, all with the Celtics, before being traded to the Jazz and then subsequently released.

Why the Warriors Are Making a Good Decision Looking Elsewhere

Boucher deserves to be rostered by an NBA team, but the Warriors would not be a good fit.

They already have three stretch 5s in Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Quinten Post. They also have Draymond Green, who often plays small-ball 5. So Boucher would have been essentially Golden State's fifth-string center.

The Warriors are so injury-ravaged right now that maybe Boucher would get some run in the coming days. But assuming they have decent health from Green, Horford and Post down the stretch, they won't have a need for Boucher even if Porzingis is in and out of the lineup.

The Warriors should look for wing depth with their final roster spot.

There aren't any great options currently available, but it's possible the Blazers will buy out Matisse Thybulle in the coming days. He'd be a nice addition, as he's shooting 36.9 percent from three since the start of the 2022-23 season, and he's always been a disruptive defender.

Of the wings currently available, Johnny Juzang is a sneaky-good option. The 6'7" wing was released from this two-way contract by the Timberwolves a week ago, but he's too good of a shooter to not land somewhere. He made 38.4 percent of threes between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Utah Jazz.

As a team over the first apron, the Warriors can't sign a player making over $14.1 million this season. So they aren't eligible to sign Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton or Bogdan Bogdanovic if they are bought out.

That limits their choices, but it shouldn't stop them from finding an intriguing wing to give Moses Moody and Gui Santos some support.