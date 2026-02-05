Report: Warriors Trade Backup Center to Raptors for Draft Pick

The Golden State Warriors traded Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Torontro Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick via the Lakers, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Minutes before, Charania reported that the Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

With that in mind, it made sense to move TJD, who would have been the Warriors' fourth-string center.

Combined with the Porzingis move, the Warriors created two open roster spots.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that they will use one to convert Pat Spencer's two-way contract into a standard contract.

The Warriors could look to the buyout market to fill their last roster spot.