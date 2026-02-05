Report: Warriors Out of Giannis Sweepstakes

The Golden State Warriors will not be getting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would not accept the Warriors' offer for the two-time MVP.

The Warriors quickly pivoted to a trade for Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis. They sent Atlanta Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. They also traded Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Raptors for a second-round pick.

With two open roster spots, they have decided to use one by converting Pat Spencer from a two-way contract, per Siegel.

Marc Stein wrote on X that Kuminga would have been "central" to any Golden State trade package for Giannis, which essentially confirms the Warriors are out of the Giannis sweepstakes.

It seems that Giannis will be going to Miami or Minnesota, or he won't be moved until the offseason.

Did the Warriors Cost Themselves by Waiting Until the Eleventh Hour for Giannis?

The answer is probably "yes," but some would argue you can't blame them for staying in the Giannis race until they were rebuffed.

However, one wonders what could have been if they had seen the writing on the wall even a day earlier.

On Wednesday, The Washington Wizards acquired Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks for a package headlined by a late first-round pick and a heavily protected first that will likely not convey. Even one Golden State first-round pick would have beaten that package, though to make the money work, the Warriors likely would have had to include Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, which might have been a deal-breaker for them.

Also on Wednesday, the Utah Jazz acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies for a package headlined by three first-round picks.

That's a steep price, but Jackson is a healthier and more talented player than Porzingis, so the Warriors might have been better off giving up a chunk of their draft capital for Jackson.

Instead, they end up with Porzingis, who has played just 17 games this season due to Achilles tendinitis and an illness.

With that said, Porzingis is a great fit with Drayond Green in the frontcourt, and the Warriors didn't have to get up a single pick to get him.

It's not a bad gamble to get him, but you have to wonder if they could have gotten a surer thing had they got off the Giannis trail sooner.