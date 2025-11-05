Report: Warriors Will Be Without Multiple Stars vs. Kings on Wednesday
Golden State will be short-handed against Sacramento
The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed on Wednesday.
Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday night that Stephen Curry is not playing against the Sacramento Kings to get him some rest.
ESPN's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday that Jimmy Butler is expected to miss the Kings game as well with lower back soreness.
Butler left Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter and did not return.
The Warriors will turn to Jonathan Kuminga for more scoring. Moses Moody will also get more touches after he had a season-high 24 points on Tuesday.
