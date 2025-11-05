Inside The Warriors

Report: Warriors Will Be Without Multiple Stars vs. Kings on Wednesday

Golden State will be short-handed against Sacramento

Joey Akeley

Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a break in the action against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a break in the action against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed on Wednesday.

Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday night that Stephen Curry is not playing against the Sacramento Kings to get him some rest.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday that Jimmy Butler is expected to miss the Kings game as well with lower back soreness.

Butler left Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter and did not return.

The Warriors will turn to Jonathan Kuminga for more scoring. Moses Moody will also get more touches after he had a season-high 24 points on Tuesday.

Published |Modified
Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

Home/News