Steph Curry Breaks Another Michael Jordan Record vs. Trail Blazers
Stephen Curry scored 48 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, setting another record in the process.
Curry passed Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games after turning 30 years old. Curry now has 45 such games since his 30th birthday.
Here is the the leaderboard for 40-point games after turning 30 years old:
1. Stephen Curry: 45
2. Michael Jordan: 44
3. Damian Lillard: 31
T4. Kobe Bryant: 30
T4. James Harden: 30
6. Larry Bird: 27
T7. LeBron James: 25
T7. Alex English: 25
9. Rick Barry: 24
T10. Kevin Durant: 21
T10. Hakeem Olajuwon: 21
It was also Curry's 75th career 40-point game. He's ninth all-time in that stat. Here is the leaderboard for career 40-point games:
1. Wilt Chamberlain: 271
2. Michael Jordan: 173
3. Kobe Bryant: 122
4. James Harden: 107
5. Elgin Baylor: 88
T6. LeBron James: 79
T6. Allen Iverson: 79
8. Oscar Robertson: 77
9. Stephen Curry: 75
10. Kevin Durant: 72
Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.Follow jakeley_OnSI