Stephen Curry scored 48 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, setting another record in the process.

Curry passed Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games after turning 30 years old. Curry now has 45 such games since his 30th birthday.

Here is the the leaderboard for 40-point games after turning 30 years old:

1. Stephen Curry: 45

2. Michael Jordan: 44

3. Damian Lillard: 31

T4. Kobe Bryant: 30

T4. James Harden: 30

6. Larry Bird: 27

T7. LeBron James: 25

T7. Alex English: 25

9. Rick Barry: 24

T10. Kevin Durant: 21

T10. Hakeem Olajuwon: 21

It was also Curry's 75th career 40-point game. He's ninth all-time in that stat. Here is the leaderboard for career 40-point games:

1. Wilt Chamberlain: 271

2. Michael Jordan: 173

3. Kobe Bryant: 122

4. James Harden: 107

5. Elgin Baylor: 88

T6. LeBron James: 79

T6. Allen Iverson: 79

8. Oscar Robertson: 77

9. Stephen Curry: 75

10. Kevin Durant: 72