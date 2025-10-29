Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors' Statement Blowout Win vs LA Clippers
The Golden State Warriors made splash Tuesday night in a dominant 98-79 victory over the Western Conference rival Los Angeles Clippers.
While the game was tight at first, the Warriors decimated the Clippers in the second half. While Golden State led the game in offense, it was the defensive capabilities of the team that stole the show, holding the Clippers to less than 80 points.
Steph Curry Praises the Golden State Defense
The Clippers had the drop on Golden State going into the half with a three-point lead, but despite Los Angeles' consistent performance through the first two quarters, Golden State remained resolute and committed to a thorough defensive effort throughout the game.
"This is a defensive effort, they made a run. Back-to-back, you knew that run was coming. They closed the second quarter strong. Anytime [you hold] a high-powered offense like that to 79, you know it's going to work in your favor," Warriors guard Steph Curry said on the NBA broadcast.
The Warriors' defense certainly showed up in the second half. After back-to-back 24+ point quarters to open the game, the Clippers were held to just 30 points across the entire second half.
It required a whole team effort for Golden State to gain another victory. While stars Curry and Jimmy Butler III combined for 40 points and led the way for the Golden State offense, the entire team united on the defensive front to contain a powerful Clippers offense, with Draymond Green leading with the most steals and second-most rebounds on the team.
The Warriors' Stars Showed Out
"This is high-IQ basketball. We know myself and Jimmy will try to get us organized on the offensive end, and get us good shot creation," Curry added. "Draymond, on both ends of the floor, and especially quarterbacking our defense...Everybody that's out there understands patterns and the energy that we're trying to play with, good things happen."
The Warriors went on a run in the second half of the game, outscoring the Clippers by 22 points and sealing the victory. The synergy that the Warriors are able to exhibit has been the key to their success this season, and as Golden State continues to control the third spot in the Western Conference, it's that united team effort that will keep ensuring their success.
While the Warriors may have collapsed against the Portland Trail Blazers recently, they did the exact opposite against the LA Clippers. It looked like the Warriors could have folded on the second night of a back-to-back, but instead, they dominated.
"Some nights it's more mental than physical. Portland, a couple of games ago, we let go of the rope mentally and gave them a lot of momentum. Tonight, it was the exact opposite," Curry concluded.