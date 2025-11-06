Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant to Join LeBron James in Rare Club
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are set to enter the $1 billion club.
Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico wrote that Curry and Durant will surpass $1 billion in career salary and endorsements by season's end. They will join LeBron James as the only NBA players to do so during their NBA careers.
Badenhausen wrote that six non-NBA players have done so while active: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Floyd Mayweather, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
He added Michael Jordan hit the threshold after retiring.
Curry has the NBA's highest salary for the ninth straight season at $59.6 million. According to Spotrac, his career earnings by salary are $470.1 million.
That's already an astronomical number, but the next generation of NBA superstars are likely to surpass it.
Bleacher Report's Bryan Toporek wrote that Anthony Edwards would be eligible for a five-year, $461 million contract that starts in the 2029-30 season as long as the cap increases by 10 percent each year for the rest of the decade.
In this scenario, his 2033-24 salary would be over $100 million alone.
Perhaps the $1 billion club won't be so rare in the 2030s.