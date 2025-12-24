Steve Kerr Announces If Draymond Will Be Disciplined for Leaving Bench

Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Draymond Green will not be discliplined for leaving the bench during the third quarter of the Warriors' 120-97 victory over the Magic on Monday.

Kerr essentially blamed himself for the incident.

"Monday night was not my finest hour and that was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle, and so I regret my actions in that exchange," Kerr told reporters. "I apologized to Dray. He apologized to me. We both apologized to the team."

After Green committed a bad turnover, Kerr called a timeout. In the team huddle, Kerr and Green got in a heated exchange, and that's when Green decided to go to the locker room to cool down. Green never got back into the game, but he did return to the bench in the fourth quarter.

Kerr revealed a recent exchange he had with Green.

"He told me, this year, 'I'll go to the bench if you need me to,'" Kerr said. "I know what Draymond is about. He's about winning. That's not even a consideration for me right now because I'm really excited about this starting lineup: Steph, Draymond, Moses, QP, Jimmy."

Kerr also said he wants Green to finish his career in Golden State.

“I care so much about Draymond and the relationship we have is like family. Like family, you go through ups and downs and my number one goal honestly is for him to finish his career as a Warrior.”

Kerr then said the quiet part out loud about this iteration of the Warriors.

"We are no longer the 2017 Warriors, you know, dominating the league. We are a fading dynasty. We know that. Everybody knows that."

Should Kerr Take Green's Offer for Having Him Come Off the Bench?

Over his last six games, Green has a minus-60 plus-minus. In those same six games, the Warriors are plus-seven overall.

In conclusion, they have been better without him in this recent stretch.

But even with what's been one the worst stretches of his career, Green still has a plus-3.4 net rating this season, per Cleaning the Glass. That's the fifth-best net rating on the team for players who have logged at least 125 minutes. It's higher than Stephen Curry's (plus-2.0).

The Green-Curry minutes are still excellent (plus-9.5 net rating), so it doesn't make sense to have Green come off the bench and keep the longtime duo apart.

With that said, Green needs to snap out of this funk.

The Warriors can't afford for him to continue to turn the ball over at the rate he has been. In his last six games, he has 19 turnovers and 17 assists, which is alarming considering his career assist-to-turnover ratio is well ahead of 2-to-1 (5.6 APG to 2.3 TPG).

Assuming he takes better care of the ball, he'll return to being a positive asset mostly due to his defense.