Steve Kerr Explains Potential Reason for Brandin Podziemski's Struggles
Brandin Podziemski's early-season struggles hit a new low Friday night when the third-year guard was pulled from the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time this season.
The move came during Golden State's ugly 139-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, where Podziemski scored just eight points on 22-percent shooting in 22 minutes off the bench.
The benching wasn't just about one bad night, though, but the result of a slow start that has seen Podziemski average 8.7 points per game on 36 percent shooting through Golden State's first three games, a big drop from his 11.7 points on 44.5 percent shooting last season.
"Well, Brandin wasn't at his best tonight, but I thought in training camp he was excellent," Kerr told reporters after Friday's loss. "But because we're shifting the starting lineup, or we shifted it tonight, I don't think there's a great rhythm for BP right now, yet, but it's early in the season, and that's all part of it."
Kerr's Message
"Getting through the 82 games, every single player is going to go through spells good and bad, and you just have to keep moving along," Kerr said.
That's the truth for Podziemski, who came into this season with high expectations after a solid sophomore season for the Warriors.
The 22-year-old had shown flashes of becoming a cornerstone piece, averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 33 games as a starter last season, but those numbers have dropped to start the new year.
With the Warriors sitting at 2-1 and trying to establish chemistry around Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, Golden State needs production from its supporting cast.
Podziemski was supposed to be the connector who could play multiple positions and provide scoring punch off the bench or in the starting five, but moving Podziemski out of the starting lineup opens opportunities for other players to step up.
Shifting Pieces
The Warriors have options with Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and even young guards like second-round pick Will Richard, who has impressed to start the year.
But the move also creates questions about Podziemski's role moving forward. Is this a temporary adjustment while he finds his rhythm or the beginning of a reduced role as the Warriors prioritize winning now with their aging core?
For Podziemski, that means bouncing back quickly from this rough stretch. He's shown before that he can be a quality rotation player and even a starter on a contending team. The talent is there, the same talent that made him a first-team All-Rookie selection two years ago.