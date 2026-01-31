Steve Kerr Shares Update on Steph Curry's Knee Injury After Pistons Game

Stephen Curry left the Golden State Warriors' 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the second half with knee soreness. He was ruled out during the fourth quarter.

After game, Steve Kerr was asked about the injury.

"I think he's OK," Kerr said. "I don't think it's anything major, but we'll have an update tomorrow."

Kerr confirmed that it was the same knee injury that kept him out of Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors don't play again until Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. That gives Curry a better chance to recover without missing a game.

In 25 minutes, Curry had 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Curry Needs All-Star Break Badly

Here is a rundown of the Warriors' schedule until the All-Star break:

Feb. 3 vs. PHI

Feb. 5 @ PHX

Feb. 7 @ LAL

Feb. 9 vs. MEM

Feb. 11 vs. SAS

After the Spurs game, the Warriors don't play again until Feb. 19 against the Celtics.

Curry has been playing through the knee soreness for several games. His performance has been pretty good considering he hasn't been 100 percent.

But the Warriors need the fully healthy version of Curry to stay afloat after the All-Star break.

It's a tough predicament for Kerr. The Warriors need Curry to play a very high percentage of the 32 remaining games to avoid sliding below the eighth seed, but they need Curry to rest to get healthy to have any shot at an upset in the playoffs.

Hopefully Curry uses the All-Star break to heal, even if it means missing the All-Star Game. There is no other break in the schedule that allows for significant rest.