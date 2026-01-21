Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Raptors: Kuminga's Big Game Raises Questions

The Golden State Warriors (25-20) saw their four-game winning streak by the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 145-127 at Chase Center on Tuesday.

The Raptors entered the game with the NBA's worst three-point percentage, but they went 21-of-34 from three Thursday.

Buddy Hield had a team-high 25 points. Stephen Curry struggled en route to 16 points.

Here are two takeaways from Tuesday's game.

Kuminga's Excellent 3rd Quarter Raises Some Questions

After missing 16 straight games, Jonathan Kuminga finally got into the game Tuesday. He went scoreless in the first half after playing five second-quarter minutes.

He got in again midway through the third quarter with the Warriors trailing by 28, and he went to work.

Kuminga scored 12 points in the last 6:03 of the quarter. The Warriors trimmed the deficit to 14.

He then played the first 10:16 of the fourth quarter, and though he didn't have as big of an impact, he looked engaged on both ends.

Overall, Kuminga had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds and two assists.

The Warriors probably can't keep Kuminga at the trade deadline. There's simply too much baggage in this relationship. But the player they'd want in return for him would be very similar to what he is.

Young. Enough size to guard big wings. Capable of being a consistent scorer.

If the Warriors can't find that for him, then could they just keep him?

What they decide to do at the Feb. 5 trade deadline will be fascinating.

Butler's Absence Could Lead to Ugly Second Half of Season

Not many times in the last decade have Draymond Green (minus-27) and Stephen Curry (minus-25) been so bad in plus/minus in a single game.

Curry went 6-of-16 from the field with just three assists and one turnover. Green scored six points on 3-of-9 shooting with five assists and two turnovers.

Curry was already facing a lot of defensive pressure with Butler healthy. Without him, he will be harassed like no player has in NBA history unless the Warriors make a trade for much more offensive talent.

Don't count on a trade of that scale.

So Curry is fighting a battle on two fronts. It's not getting too worn down physically as a 37-year-old, but also not too getting too worn down mentally.