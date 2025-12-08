Takeaways from Warriors' Win Over Bulls: Kuminga DNP Could Mean Long-Term Benching

Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors (12-12) routed the Chicago Bulls (9-13) 123-91 on Sunday at United Center.

After missing the last two games, Jimmy Butler had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Pat Spencer thrived again in his second career start, totaling 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Warriors held their third consecutive opponent under 100 points. That will only help their defensive rating, which was fifth in the NBA entering the game, per Cleaning the Glass.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State's second win in as many nights.

Kuminga's Role Not Clear After DNP

In his last three games, Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points on 8-of-32 shooting. He had six assists and six turnovers.

Even without Curry, Green and Al Horford playing, Steve Kerr chose to bench Kuminga for Sunday's game.

That doesn't bode well for his future with Golden State.

When everyone is healthy, you can expect Curry, Butler and Green to play major minutes. Quinten Post and Horford will split the center minutes. De'Anthony Melton should play a lot with his two-way impact. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody played well on Sunday, and they were crucial down the stretch last season. They aren't getting benched anytime soon. And Pat Spencer is suddenly a nightly option at backup point guard.

That's a nine-man rotation, and I haven't even mentioned Gui Santos and Buddy Hield, who played well on this road trip, and Gary Payton II and Seth Curry, who will likely play here and there based on matchups.

Kuminga can't be traded until Jan. 15, so there's a chance he gets a bunch of DNPs in the next month.

Of course, he's one good performance away from getting back into the rotation. But for now, it feels like he might not get on the court for a while.

Podz Makes Case for Bigger Role

On the flip side of the Kuminga DNP is that Podz had his best offensive game since the first week of the season.

The third-year guard had 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting (5-of-9 from three), seven assists and three turnovers. He had the biggest basket of the game, an off-the-dribble three-pointer to end Chicago's 17-1 run. That three started a 24-2 run for the Warriors.

More than anything, Podz looked confident the entire game.

He hadn't been slumping entering Sunday, but he certainly hadn't been playing his best. For whatever reason, he appeared to turn a corner against Chicago.

Podz had been averaging just under 25 minutes per game in his last six. Expect that average to go up in the next six if he keeps playing this well.

This Version of Butler Will Keep the Dubs Out of the Play-In

Butler was having a ho-hum game going into the fourth quarter. Then he took over.

In the span of two-and-half-minutes, Butler had two threes, a driving layup and two rebounds. He was right in the middle of everything while the Warriors were on their 24-2 run.

He finished the game plus-29.

Butler has been the Warriors' most consistent player, and he's been vocal with his frustration with the team's start. It feels like he's just been waiting for the rest of the team to lock in.

They finally seem like they have.