Warriors' Injury Report vs. Thunder Features 2 Currys, Melton, Moody, Porzingis

The good news for the Golden State Warriors is four players who missed Thursday's game are trending in the right direction.

They are Seth Curry (sciatica), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Will Richard (ankle), who are questionable, and Gary Payton II (ankle), who is probable for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Seth Curry has missed 39 straight games, so the fact he's questionable is a big development.

The bad news is Stephen Curry (knee) and Moses Moody (wrist) remain out, and De'Anthony Melton (knee) is a surprise injury report addition as questionable after playing a season-high 30 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over the Rockets.

In any event, the days of the Warriors having just 10 active players like they did Thursday seem to be coming to an end very soon.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are pretty beat up as well. Jalen Williams (hamstring), Alex Caruso (hip), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal, ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) are among six Oklahoma City players ruled out.

But the Thunder are heavy favorites with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren active.

Can Draymond Build Off Last Game?

Draymond Green had one of his best games of the season on Thursday.

His final stat line of 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds did not tell the whole story.

He was the Warriors' best defender, frequently containing Kevin Durant. That showed in the plus/minus category, as he finished plus-12. That was his best plus/minus rating in his last 11 games.

Green has not been able to string quality games together often since early December. He'll have an opportunity to build off last game against a formidable Thunder team.

Western Conference Standings Update

It's been a good two days for the Warriors.

The Clippers blew a 25-point lead against the Spurs on Friday. The Blazers also lost to the Rockets.

So the Warriors enter Saturday with a bit of cushion:

8. Warriors 32-30

9. Clippers 30-32

10. Blazers 30-34

The race for the eighth seed could easily come down to the season finale, in which the Warriors travel to the Intuit Dome to take on the Clippers.

If the Clippers win that game, they will own the season-series tiebreaker 3-1.

The Warriors should at least be able to hold off the Clippers for a few more games.

After the Thunder game, the Warriors play the Jazz and Bulls. They will have a good chance to win those two games and get to, at worst, 34-31.