Warriors Announce Injury Updates for Horford, Melton, Green, Porzingis, Curry

The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that Al Horford (calf) and Seth Curry (adductor) will be re-evaluated in one week.

That means both will miss the next five games.

Meanwhile, De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) are expected to play on Monday against the Wizards. Stever Kerr said he's hopeful Draymond Green (back) will play as well.

All three are out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Stephen Curry (knee) is out for at least the first four games of the Warriors' six-game road trip, but he's making the trip anyway, which suggests he could return by March 21 for the Hawks game or by March 23 for the Mavericks game.

Warriors Could Be Formidable in Play-In Tournament If Healthy

Even with Jimmy Butler out for the season, the Warriors could be formidable in the play-in tournament.

For example, the lineup with Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Green and Horford has a plus-32.4 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Lineups with Curry, Melton and Will Richard have a plus-30.8 net rating.

I'm cherrypicking here, so I have to acknowledge that there are plenty of Curry lineups that have bad net ratings. But there are enough good combinations that the Warriors should have more than enough to advance in the play-in tournament.

The issue is the Warriors need everyone aside from Butler healthy, and there's no guarantee that will happen.

This Horford calf injury could slow him down for the rest of the season. Horford has been a central part of most of the good things the Warriors have done for the last two months. They need him.

They also need Porzingis healthy for both play-in games, which feels like a 50-50 proposition at best.

The Trail Blazers are 3-1 against the Warriors this season, and the Clippers and Suns (the other teams projected to be in the play-in tournament are no slouches.

But none of them have the firepower to blow a healthy Warriors team out.

The first step is stopping the bleeding from this recent losing stretch and building some momentum. If the Warriors do that, you can't count them out in the play-in tournament.