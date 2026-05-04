Latest Report on Steve Kerr's Future Details If Warriors Think He'll Return

The Warriors braintrust and Steve Kerr will meet for a second time this offseason as early as Monday, The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported Sunday.

Stein wrote that ESPN executives are trying to convince Kerr to return to broadcasting, but his return to the Warriors is looking more likely.

"I'm told Golden State has been operating internally in recent days as though it is more likely than not that a common ground can be found with the 60-year-old on a new deal that would keep him in place coaching Stephen Curry."

Stein confirmed Jake Fischer's report that the Warriors want Kerr to sign a multiyear deal presumably so the 2026-27 season doesn't have a Last Dance feel.

Kerr's Return Would Improve Warriors' 2026-27 Contention Chances

You could make the case that Kerr's return will improve the chances that the Warriors will have potential free agents Draymond Green (player option), Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford (player option) and De'Anthony Melton (player option) next season.

Green is probably coming back either way, but the other three are true qeustion marks.

It fees like they will all leave if Kerr doesn't return, but if he does come back, there's a good chance two of three are back.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out for at least half of next season with knee injuries, it's important for the Warriors to retain as many of their quality veterans as possible.

That alone could make Kerr better than any other candidate.

Contract Length Shouldn't Be as Much of a Sticking Point as It Is

The truth is the Warriors are not positioned to start a rebuild for the 2026-27 season. Jimmy Butler has virtually no trade value because of his injury. Draymond Green has virtually no trade value due to his age and poor 2025-26 season.

If the Warriors had several young prospects to develop, they could use that as a reason to blow things up. But aside from the player they take in the first round of the 2026 draft, they don't have a true project with huge potential on the roster.

This is why it wouldn't make sense to hire a young coach now. They have little choice but to go for it with the roster they have, and Kerr will be better coach for their veteran roster than just about anyone else.

Curry and Butler are under contract just through the 2026-27 season, so that might be a better time to start a rebuild. Or maybe they can both sign one-year extensions, making 2027-28 the final year of this veteran era.

In either scenario, the end of this era is coming soon, and a new coach should come with it.