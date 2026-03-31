Warriors Announce Steph Curry Clears Major Knee Injury Return Hurdle

Stephen Curry has missed the Golden State Warriors' last 25 games with runner's knee, but a return is imminent.

Curry scrimmaged with the team five-on-five Tuesday, per ESPN's Anthony Slater. That is the usually the last major hurdle before an injured Warrior returns to action.

Steve Kerr added that Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs and that he's doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.