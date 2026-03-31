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Warriors Announce Steph Curry Clears Major Knee Injury Return Hurdle

Finally, Warriors fans get great Steph injury news
Joey Akeley|
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

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Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has missed the Golden State Warriors' last 25 games with runner's knee, but a return is imminent.

Curry scrimmaged with the team five-on-five Tuesday, per ESPN's Anthony Slater. That is the usually the last major hurdle before an injured Warrior returns to action.

Steve Kerr added that Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs and that he's doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

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Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

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