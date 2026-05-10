Warriors, Steve Kerr Make Decision on His Coaching Future

The Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr agreed to a two-year contract on Saturday, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Siegel added that the contract will make Kerr the highest-paid coach in the league.

There was a legitimate concern that the two sides wouldn't agree to a new deal. After 12 seasons, Kerr seemed burnt out, and the Warriors haven't made it past the second round of the playoffs since their 2022 championship team.

But after several meetings over the last few weeks, they decided to keep their partnership going, which is surely great news for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Both veterans have publicly declared that they wanted Kerr back.

The ramifications of this move are massive. Several Warriors who can become free agents will be more likely to re-sign, including Green, who has a $27.7 million player option.