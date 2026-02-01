Warriors Announce Steph Curry Injury News

The Golden State Warriors announced that Stephen Curry is a day-to-day with knee soreness after he got an MRI on Saturday.

Curry left Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons in the second half. Steve Kerr said after the game that it's the same knee injury that made the Warriors hold him out on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State's next game is against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Nick Friedell wrote on X that it is TBD if he'll be able to play against the Sixers.

Friedell added this context:

Kerr acknowledges that there is an ongoing conversation with the Warriors training staff about when to play Steph as he continues to deal with lingering pain. He said they will continue to discuss whether to give him a day off here and there in second half of the season. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 1, 2026

The Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-23 record. They have five games until the All-Star break. They have no games from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.

Curry was selected an All-Star for the 12th time. It will be interesting to see if he takes part in the All-Star Game with this lingering injury.

Updates to 2 Other Warriors

The Warriors announced that Seth Curry "is making good progress" on his sciatica injury that has kept him out the last 18 games. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kerr said Jonathan Kuminga is feeling better from his bone bruise, though it's not clear if he'll be able to play Tuesday.

Kuminga scored 30 points in 30 minutes in two January games before suffering the injury. He's missed Golden State's last four games.

The trade deadline is Feb. 5. If Kuminga doesn't play against the 76ers and gets traded, he will have already played his last game as a Warrior.