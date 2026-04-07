Warriors' Injury Report vs. Kings Features Curry, Porzingis, Santos, Cryer

After returning from a 27-game absence on Sunday, Stephen Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

The Warriors also list LJ Cryer (illness) as probable, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is questionable.

Among the Warriors players ruled out, Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) is the headliner. He'll miss his second game in the last seven days with the injury.

Al Horford will miss his 13th straight game with a calf strain, but he's trending in the right direction. According to ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda, Horford played three-on-three on Monday.

Quinten Post will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury.

The Kings have eight players ruled out Tuesday.

They are Zach LaVine (finger), Russell Westbrook (toe), Domantas Sabonis (knee), Keegan Murray (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (eye), Drew Eubanks (thumb), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (on G League assignment) and Isaiah Stevens (on G League assignment).

DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) is questionable.

Curry Update

Curry came off the bench on Sunday and played 26 minutes. Steve Kerr addressed what the rest of the week could look like.

"I haven't talked about what the number is, but we've talked about just the idea that there needs to be a ramp up this week," Kerr told reporters Monday. " ... The idea is he'll be in the starting lineup before long. Can he play enough minutes to space it out accordingly where he's not sitting for too long stretches?"

Kerr added: "We'd like to bump those minutes up if we can. It's just going to be a process."

Expect Curry to come off the bench and play about 25 minutes again on Tuesday. The Warriors can look to get him more minutes later this week.

Warriors' Super-Small Lineup Worth Experimenting with Again

With Santos out, the Warriors will have to play small lineups on Tuesday.

They had one small lineup that thrived on Sunday against the Rockets.

The Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green lineup was a plus-nine in five minutes against Houston, per NBA.com.

The quintet thrived offensively, going 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 from three with five assists and no turnovers.

"That group that we had down the stretch, it felt like old times," Curry told reporters after the game. "Just reading the defense, the overreact to me on the perimeter, [Payton] going to the bucket, Draymond's finding guys. ... It was awesome."

Ideally the Warriors wouldn't have to go that small in the play-in tournament, but perhaps there is an advantage to leaning into it.

It's a lineup that will have issues rebounding and defending the rim, but it also provides more speed and athleticism than many other Warriors lineups.