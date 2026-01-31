What Latest Butler-Giannis Trade Report Means for Draymond Green

It was initially assumed that the Golden State Warriors would use Jimmy Butler's contract for money-matching purposes in their Giannis Antetokounmpo trade proposal.

After all, they both make exactly $54.1 million.

But according to a post written by The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, that's unlikely to happen.

"Another Antetokounmpo development that has emerged over the past 24 hours: We've heard further strong indications that the Warriors' pursuit of Antetokounmpo is unlikely to involve Jimmy Butler's contract after Butler sustained a season-ending knee tear on Jan. 19."

If the Warriors keep Butler, they would likely have to trade Green for money-matching purposes.

It's not a surprise that the Warriors would consider trading Green for a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, but it is notable nonetheless. It would feel like the end of an era without the four-time All-Star power forward.

What a Green and Kuminga for Giannis Trade Would Look Like

Warriors get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032 and a first-round pick swap in 2031

I've written that the Warriors should try to keep Moody out of a Giannis trade, but to make the money work here, the Warriors would have to include either Moody or Buddy Hield, and I could see the Bucks saying they won't do this trade if they have to take on the contracts of both Green and Hield.

The pro for the Bucks targeting Green over Butler is they could get something back for rerouting Green to a contender. It probably wouldn't be much, but maybe they could get a second-round pick or two.

The con for taking the the Green trade proposal over the Butler proposal is the Warriors would have no way to take back the bad Kyle Kuzma salary as part of the trade. Here is one trade package that the Warriors could offer the Bucks with Butler in it.

Not much else changes, so if I were the Bucks, I'd rather get off the Kuzma money than get second-round draft capital.

Should the Warriors Demand to Keep Green Over Butler?

This isn't an easy question to answer. On the one hand, Butler is a much better player than Green, and the thought of having Curry, Antetokounmpo and Butler next season is exciting.

On the other hand, Butler is a 36-year-old with a torn ACL that usually takes at least a year for recovery. It wouldn't be shocking if Butler is a) unable to return until right before the 2026-27 season ends and b) not close to his former self.

Green's fit on offense with Antetokounmpo isn't ideal, but I have little doubt that Curry and Antetokounmpo would find a way to make it work. And Green's defense is still impactful enough that he can be a net-positive player.

I'd lean toward keeping Green. He's undoubtedly declining, but he'd so re-energized by an Antetokounmpo trade that the Warriors might get levels of play from him closer to what he was providing a few years ago.

That could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep playoff run.