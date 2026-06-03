Projecting Best Offer Every Warriors Free Agent Will Get This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors could have as many as 10 free agents this offseason.

For that to happen, Draymond Green, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton would have to decline their player options.

For this article, we will play it out like that will happen.

Here is my best guess at the best offer every potential Warriors free agent will get this offseason.

Kristaps Porzingis

The Warriors have Porzingis' Bird rights, which means they can sign him to a contract at any realistic number.

Spotrac's Keith Smith projected that the Warriors will offer the 30-year-old a two-year, $50 million contract.

If they do that, that would be a classic case of bidding against themselves.

Porzingis won't have much of a market after missing 90 regular-season games over the last two seasons. If the reason for the absences was just injuries, that would be one thing. But his mysterious illness is something that should scare most teams from considering a contract over $15 million.

Expect the Warriors to settle on a two-year, $30 million offer, forcing other teams to use their entire non-taxpayer mid-level exception to match Golden State's offer. I doubt any team will do that.

Best offer: 2 years, $30 million from Warriors

Draymond Green

Green has a $27.7 million player option that he can opt in to. The only way he opts out (briefly becoming a free agent) is if the Warriors offer him a two-plus-year deal in which he makes more total money.

It's in the Dubs' best interest to come to such an agreement with Green. Getting the four-time champ's 2026-27 salary lower could allow the Warriors to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

My guess is no team will offer Green anywhere close to what the Warriors will offer him, so there's essentially no chance the 36-year-old signs with a new team.

Best offer: 2 years, $36 million from Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Smith wrote that Melton will not get more than a veteran minimum contract if he opts out of his $3.5 million player option.

That analysis surprised me. It's true that Melton lost some money this season by shooting just 29.4 percent from three, but his above-average defense combined with his career three-point percentage of 35.8 could make him a valuable rotation player for any team.

The Warriors don't have Melton's Bird rights, so they would have to use part of their mid-level exception to offer the 28-year-old a raise. They might lose him as they focus on getting a more dynamic offensive player like Anfernee Simons with their MLE.

Best offer: 1 year, $7.5 million from a contender

Al Horford

Horford has a player option for one year and $5.97 million. The 39-year-old probably isn't interested in trying to get more than that. Would a contender offer the value of the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.1 million) to Horford?

It's possible Horford gets only veteran minimum offers, but I have to believe one contender would take on the veteran for the taxpayer mid-level.

Best offer: 1 year, $6.1 million from a contender

Quinten Post

If the Warriors' goal is to get younger, losing Post wouldn't make much sense. He's the youngest free agent they have at 26 years old.

He's also a restricted free agent, which means the Warriors can match any offer for him.

There's a chance Post gets an offer that's higher than the veteran minimum, and if so, the Warriors, who could be right up against the first apron, might have to let him go. But if he doesn't get such an offer, the Warriors will have an easy decision to bring him back.

Best offer: 2 years, $4.9 million from Warriors

Gary Payton II

The Warriors might be the only team that has interest in Payton. His unique playing style works well in the Golden State's system, but most teams will be turned off by a 6'2" guard who has trouble handling the ball and shooting threes.

Payton's outperformed his veteran minimum contract last season, but it's not a guarantee he'll be back. The Warriors have to decide if they want to go with a younger option. My guess is Payton is simply too valuable to not return.

Best offer, 1 year, veteran minimum from Warriors

Pat Spencer

Spencer is a great story, but his Warriors tenure is coming to an end. The Dubs need more offensive firepower from their backup guard spots, and the 29-year-old restricted free agent is out of two-way eligibility.

Best offer: 1 year, veteran minimum from a different team (or no offer at all)

Seth Curry

After an injury-plagued season in which the 35-year-old played just 10 games, Curry could end up without an offer. In any event, I'd be surprised if the Warriors brought him back. They need healthy bodies at the end of their bench.

Best offer: 1 year, veteran minimum from a different team (or no offer at all)

Charles Bassey

Bassey had a nice five-game stint with the Warriors this past season, but it's never a good sign when you play a combined 13 games with four teams in one season. It feels inevitable that he'll be back in the G League to start 2026-27.

Best offer: 1 year, veteran minimum from a different team (or no offer at all)

Nate Williams

Williams is out of two-way eligibility. He played well enough to be on the Warriors' radar for a standard contract spot, but I'm guessing they will look elsewhere to fill their last couple of spots.

Best offer: 1 year, veteran minimum from a different team (or no offer at all)