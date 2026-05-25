Warriors Have Free-Agent Center Solution Right in Front of Them

The Golden State Warriors have a few tricky decisions to make this offseason to build a center rotation for the 2026-27 season.

Steve Kerr said in his exit interview that the Warriors need "younger legs." He also mentioned how challenging it was that some players either couldn't play in back-to-backs or were on minutes restrictions.

That suggests the Warriors might not want to bring back both Kristaps Porzingis (unrestricted free agent) and Al Horford (player option). Porzingis has a long injury/illness history, and Horford is a 39-year-old who didn't play both legs of a back-to-back during the 2025-26 season.

Whether the Warriors bring back both, one or neither, they should re-sign Quentin Post.

Post Checks Several Boxes for a Backup Center

The Warriors are looking for a young-ish, healthy center who can play backup minutes but start in a pinch if needed.

That fits Post to a tee.

Post is 26 years old. He missed just 15 games this past season. He started 35 games in 2025-26 and 14 in his rookie year.

And it's not like Post brought the team down this past season.

He finished with a plus-2.1 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass, which ranked in the 64th percentile of all players. According Dunks and Threes, he had a league-average EPM.

Post is a restricted free agent, so the Warriors can match any offer for him.

It's not clear what offer he'll receive, but I'm guessing it won't be for much more than the veteran minimum.

At that price, the Warriors should pay it. But interestingly, The Athletic's Nick Friedell has the Warriors' chances of re-signing Post at just 15 percent.

Friedell implies that if the Warriors get Porzingis and Horford back, they will let Post walk.

But I'd argue they'll need three centers in their rotation anyway, and Post comes with the added benefit of knowing Steve Kerr's system.

Free-Agent Center Upgrades Could Be Expensive

Among the top unrestricted-free-agent centers are Nikola Vucevic (35), Andre Drummond (32), Jusuf Nurkic (31), Mitchell Robinson (28), Robert Williams III (28), Zach Collins (28) and Jock Landale (30).

Aside from the fact that all of them are older than Post, they also might all be more expensive.

And if the Warriors are gonna pay more for what will be a backup center if they re-sign Porzingis, they'll want to make sure he's a perfect fit.

Drummond, Robinson and Williams have no perimeter shot whatsoever. They would fit poorly with Draymond Green.

Nurkic's history with Green makes him unlikely to want to come to the Bay.

At 35, Vucevic is not ideal. The Warriors need more youth in their center rotation.

That leaves Collins and Landale, who would be good FA targets. But keep in mind that Post, even after his disappointing 33.6 three-point percentage this past season, has a better career 3PT% on much more volume than the other two.

Expect the Warriors to bring Post back on a cheap, short-term contract.