Steph Curry Gives Hilarious Response to Yaxel Lendeborg's Kyrie Praise

After being selected with the 11th pick of the 2026 NBA draft, new Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg revealed he used to hate Stephen Curry.

"I'm a big Kyrie guy," Lendeborg said, adding that this fandom of Irving goes back to the 2016 Finals. "So I used to hate Steph Curry."

Lendeborg went on to praise Curry, but the unusual comment naturally caught more attention than everything else he said.

Curry must have caught wind of it too, because he had this hilarious response to a post on Lendeborg's Instagram page.

"Let's go! Welcome to the Bay! I'm going to work hard be your new favorite player [laughing emoji]"

Lendeborg's Praise for Curry

Lendeborg is just as excited to play with Curry as any new teammate is.

"Now that I'm actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot," Lendeborg said. "I met him a couple times. He's a very great guy, genuine person. It's going to be an honor to be able to watch what he does in person. So I'm very excited."

Lendeborg is likely among many younger NBA players who had a strong opinion of Curry and the Warriors in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Of course the Warriors and Cavaliers met in the Finals four years in a row, and the first two of those Finals featured legitimate bad blood.

The Warriors won three of those four Finals, but Irving got the better of Curry in 2016, leading the Cavs to a dramatic win in Game 7.

Curry and Lendeborg Should Be a Good Fit

I argued here that the Warriors taking Lendeborg was one of the best possible 2026 draft results for Curry.

Not only is Lendeborg ready to contribute immediately, but his ability to handle the ball in transition, make good passing reads and offensive rebound should result in more good looks for Curry.

I could also see Lendeborg being used in pick-and-rolls with Curry, and when Curry is double-teamed, Lendeborg has the skill set to take advantage of the ensuing four-on-three advantages Curry creates.

It's all part of the reason I gave the Lendeborg pick such a good grade.

Expect Curry and Lendeborg to continue to have funny exchanges. They both know how to take a joke and have a little fun.