Warriors Announce Surprising Starting Lineup vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are starting two-way center Graham Ike in his second career game on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ike will start alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

In the Warriors' season-opening loss to the Lakers, Green started at center and Gui Santos started at forward. Santos will come off the bench Friday.

The Dubs allowed 7'2" Lakers center Walker Kessler to go 12-of-12 from the floor with 10 dunks on Wednesday. They surely believe starting Ike will help them defend 7'4" Grizzlies center Zach Edey.

The Grizzlies are also starting Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Cameron Boozer.

As I wrote here, Lendeborg and Boozer could have a rivalry brewing.

Ike's Background

Ike went undrafted after a six-year college career that concluded with a tremendous final season.

He averaged 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds for Gonzaga in 2025-26, which earned him third-team AP All-American.

Ike signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors right after the draft, and he impressed during summer league, helping the Dubs win the championship.

The Warriors had already signed LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons to two of their two-way spots, but they had one spot open. Many assumed it would go to 2026 second-round pick Lajae Jones, but Ike was more impressive than Jones in summer league. Moreover, the Warriors needed center depth, and Ike could provide that with his 6'10", 245-pound frame.

The Potential Issue with Ike Starting

The Warriors have been prioritizing finding stretch-5s to play alongside Green in recent years, which is partially why they signed Al Horford and traded for Kristaps Porzingis.

Ike is not a stretch-5.

Ike made 24 of his 71 three-point attempts with Gonzaga last year. Before that year, he had just 23 threes in his college career.

In the modern NBA, having two frontcourt players who aren't great three-point shooters can bog an offense.

Ike went 0-of-3 from three during the preseason, but he did make one in garbage time against the Lakers.

Having Ike and Green starting also pushes Lendeborg to the 3. Lendeborg is better suited to play the 4.

If you're Steve Kerr, it feels like you're damned if you and damned if you don't.

At least Ike can better combat Edey's size than any other Warrior.