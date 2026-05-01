Warriors Fans Debate Curry vs. Jokic in All-Time Rankings After Nuggets' Playoff Exit

Nikola Jokic has had an incredible six-year run that has put him in the conversation for the top 10 of all time.

Some Golden State Warriors fans take umbrage with that.

Jokic has three MVP awards in the last six seasons, but the Denver Nuggets have just one championship and no other Finals appearances. They were eliminated in the first round on Thursday by a Minnesota Timberwolves team without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu.

Warriors fans went on X to react to the perception that Jokic should be higher than Stephen Curry on on all-time ranking lists.

Fans React on X

Let's start with one of the most aggressive takes:

Never put Jokic in Steph Curry conversations ever again. — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) May 1, 2026

To many Warriors fans, this first-round loss from Jokic was more embarrassing than anything that Curry experienced in his prime.

A diehard Curry fan responded:

As a die hard curry fan, (and I do mean die hard) this isn’t a fair take. Jokic didn’t play the best and still had great numbers. he had no production from his teammates. It’s nearly impossible to win it all on your own, Just remember Steph in 2019, his help fell and so did he! — ♠️ACE♠️ (@Asvp_dreww) May 1, 2026

In 2019, Curry had to overcome an injury to Kevin Durant that kept him out of the end of the conference semifinals, the entire conference finals and all but 12 minutes of the NBA Finals. Curry and the Warriors did fall short in the NBA Finals, but he deserves credit for getting his team there.

This Warriors fan points out that at Jokic's current age of 31, Curry was making his fifth straight Finals:

Steph at Jokic’s age was working on his 5th straight finals despite his team being decimated



Imagine Steph losing to the Rockets without Harden, Gordon & PJ Tucker. That’s what Jokic just did https://t.co/oKcjdepIUo — Pirate Tim Kawakami (@TKawakamiMuse) May 1, 2026

Another Warriors fan came ready with Curry's resume at 31:

By the time Steph was 31 he had already achieved:



3x NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

2x MVP (one of them being unanimous)

6x NBA All star

73-9 record

Single season three point record

Changed how the NBA game was played



Meanwhile Jokic at 31 collapses facing the hospital timberwolves — ~ Steph Curry Enthusiast (@GoatedGen30) May 1, 2026

An X user brought Curry's 2022 title run into the debate:

I witness Steph curry on one ankle dethrone the 2022 Celtics BEST DEFENSE since 2004 Detroit pistons , with Draymond and looney offensive struggles in the front court



Nikola Jokic at his apex couldn’t even beat the Minnesota Timberwolves without their best player — ʙʀᴜᴄᴇ ʟᴇᴇ-ʀᴏʏ 🥋 (@Bruce_Lee_Royy) May 1, 2026

Jokic is often referred to as a better playmaker than Curry due to his superior assist numbers, but one Warriors fan thinks that narrative is false:

By the way Steph absolutely clears Jokic as a playmaker



I’ve watched Steph create wide open dunk after wide open dunk against every single type of playoff defense for over a decade and I’m sick of acting like Jokic racking up assists which all come from passes to cutters (his… — arbacknine (@aryh21) May 1, 2026

That same Warriors fan also called out the media for their Jokic takes:

Again do not let the media get away with this stuff



This is why I react so strongly to bad Jokic games



Just absolutely absurd placements by the media https://t.co/6UkiPTHnlm — arbacknine (@aryh21) May 1, 2026

Light Years podcast host Andy Liu wrote that Jokic has never been on the same offensive tier as Curry:

I think hyperbole is the problem. As a Warriors fan, having to hear Jokic is the greatest offensive player of this generation never made any sense. Steph is 3-4 tiers above. https://t.co/n655x7f9vO — 🫵👍 (@AndyKHLiu) May 1, 2026

A Warriors fan had harsh words for Jokic's performance before telling everyone just how high Curry belongs on all-time lists:

Jokic collapsed. Nastiest first round exit I've seen in decades. Shocking.



Steph is Steph. Top 3 all-time and he ain't 3. — The Sage (@TheBBallSage) May 1, 2026

Bleacher Report's Sean Jordan summed up how many Warriors fans feel nicely:

Resilient series win by the Wolves but the anointing the Nuggets got after 2023 is looking cringe in the light. Jokic should never be put on the same tier as Steph. Brand damaging playoff exit and Murray is still overrated. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 1, 2026

Jokic vs. Curry Is a Fascinating Debate

At this moment, you almost have to put Curry above Jokic on the all-time ranking ladder. The fact that Curry has three more championships has to matter.

However, Jokic has a chance to catch him.

What Jokic has going for him is what will likely be sixth consecutive season finishing in the top two of MVP voting. Curry has finished in the top two of MVP voting only twice.

When Bleacher Report did its all-time ranking about a year ago, Curry ranked 10th and Jokic ranked 17th.

Expect Jokic to keep climbing the ladder. But to get into the top 10, he'll likely have to win at least one more championship.