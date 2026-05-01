Warriors Fans Debate Curry vs. Jokic in All-Time Rankings After Nuggets' Playoff Exit
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Nikola Jokic has had an incredible six-year run that has put him in the conversation for the top 10 of all time.
Some Golden State Warriors fans take umbrage with that.
Jokic has three MVP awards in the last six seasons, but the Denver Nuggets have just one championship and no other Finals appearances. They were eliminated in the first round on Thursday by a Minnesota Timberwolves team without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu.
Warriors fans went on X to react to the perception that Jokic should be higher than Stephen Curry on on all-time ranking lists.
Fans React on X
Let's start with one of the most aggressive takes:
To many Warriors fans, this first-round loss from Jokic was more embarrassing than anything that Curry experienced in his prime.
A diehard Curry fan responded:
In 2019, Curry had to overcome an injury to Kevin Durant that kept him out of the end of the conference semifinals, the entire conference finals and all but 12 minutes of the NBA Finals. Curry and the Warriors did fall short in the NBA Finals, but he deserves credit for getting his team there.
This Warriors fan points out that at Jokic's current age of 31, Curry was making his fifth straight Finals:
Another Warriors fan came ready with Curry's resume at 31:
An X user brought Curry's 2022 title run into the debate:
Jokic is often referred to as a better playmaker than Curry due to his superior assist numbers, but one Warriors fan thinks that narrative is false:
That same Warriors fan also called out the media for their Jokic takes:
Light Years podcast host Andy Liu wrote that Jokic has never been on the same offensive tier as Curry:
A Warriors fan had harsh words for Jokic's performance before telling everyone just how high Curry belongs on all-time lists:
Bleacher Report's Sean Jordan summed up how many Warriors fans feel nicely:
Jokic vs. Curry Is a Fascinating Debate
At this moment, you almost have to put Curry above Jokic on the all-time ranking ladder. The fact that Curry has three more championships has to matter.
However, Jokic has a chance to catch him.
What Jokic has going for him is what will likely be sixth consecutive season finishing in the top two of MVP voting. Curry has finished in the top two of MVP voting only twice.
When Bleacher Report did its all-time ranking about a year ago, Curry ranked 10th and Jokic ranked 17th.
Expect Jokic to keep climbing the ladder. But to get into the top 10, he'll likely have to win at least one more championship.
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Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.Follow jakeley_OnSI