Steve Kerr Addresses Rumors About Warriors Stifling His Political Talk

Steve Kerr has never been shy to speak on hot-button issues like gun control and immigration, but a report from this past season suggested that some in the Warriors organization told him to stop.

In April, Marc Spears said on 95.7 The Game that he had "heard a little bit that maybe he’s being stifled a little bit in that regard.”

“I have heard that maybe, maybe there’s some people that are tired of his voice,” Spears added.

During Friday's exit interviews, Kerr was asked whether his political talk was a topic of conversation when discussing his coaching future with the Warriors braintrust.

"That literally never came up," Kerr said.

In an interview with the San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, Kerr added more on this topic.

"Joe [Lacob] has always given me the license to say whatever I want," Kerr said. "He, rightfully as the owner of the franchise, doesn’t want any controversy. But he totally respects the fact that I am speaking out on issues that are important for our country."

Kerr and the Warriors agreed to a two-year contract that was announced on Tuesday.

Kerr Admits He Needs to Be Better

Kerr was somewhat harsh about his coaching performance from this past season.

“I know I have to be better," he said. "I didn't have a great coaching year this year. I know there are a lot of things I can do better. We got a little too loose. ... I gotta tighten the ship up next year.”

One of the things Kerr was referring to was Golden State's turnover problems.

The Warriors finished the 2025-26 season 26th in turnover rate.

Part of the issue is the roster was deficient in players who can create off the dribble, which leads to over-passing. There is a fine line between having some quality ball movement and making passes that don't create scoring opportunities and will inevitably lead to turnovers.

Draymond Green particularly struggled with turnovers, ranking 11th in turnovers per 36 minutes (3.5). The 10 players ranked ahead of him averaged at least 15.2 points per 36 minutes. Green averaged just 11.0.

Expect Kerr to cut Green's minutes if he's in a turnover funk.

But it wasn't just Green, as Gui Santos, Pat Spencer, De'Anthony Melton and Stephen Curry had turnover rates that left something to be desired.

The Warriors need Kerr to tweak his offensive system so a higher percentage of their possessions are at least ending with a shot attempt.