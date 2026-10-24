Warriors Rule Out 2 Starters, List Another as Doubtful vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Draymond Green is also listed as doubtful.

The Dubs lost to the Grizzlies 111-108 on Friday night at Chase Center, which makes this a road back-to-back. So it's not surprising that they resting players.

In Friday's game, they started Curry, Podz, Yaxel Lendeborg, Green and Graham Ike.

The Warriors have also ruled out reserve big Al Horford, who is expected to sit out back-to-backs all season. Charles Bassey is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Suns have just three players on their injury report. Oso Ighodaro and Mark Williams are out, while Luke Kennard is questionable.

If Green is out, my guess is the starting lineup will be Brandon Williams, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Lendeborg and Ike.

Warriors' Schedule Stiffens for Next 4 Games

Including Saturday's game, the Warriors play their next against teams that made the playoffs last year.

The games are as follows:

Saturday: @ Phoenix

Monday: @ Denver

Wednesday: @ Minnesota

Friday: vs. the Lakers

The Suns are coming off a 41-point loss, so in theory they would be the easiest team to beat. But with the Warriors as short-handed as they are Saturday, winning that game feels even more unlikely than some of the rest.

The Warriors went just 13-26 last season when Curry was out. Some of those wins came when Jimmy Butler was healthy, but of course he's out as well with a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for months.

The Suns will be amped up for their home opener and should have no problem dispatching the Warriors' injury-plagued team.