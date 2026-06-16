Warriors' Upside-vs.-Floor Draft Dilemma Has One Clear Answer

The Golden State Warriors' biggest 2026 draft dilemma isn't whether to take a guard, wing or big.

It isn't even whether to pick a player who fits well in Steve Kerr's system.

It is whether to take a higher-ceiling project or a lower-ceiling player who can provide immediate impact.

Speaking on his show Tuesday, 95.7 The Game host Matt Steinmetz argued the Warriors should take 19-year-old Karim Lopez over 23-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg if they believe Lopez has a higher ceiling.

He conceded that they might believe Lendeborg can contribute more immediately, but he argued they shouldn't be concerned so much about the present with this pick.

The premise makes sense, but I disagree when considering the Warriors' circumstances.

Warriors Have Unique Need for Immediate Contributor

The Warriors desperately need a rookie who can provide immediate contributions and not weigh the team down.

They still have a win-now roster and are not positioned to rebuild.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both out for at least half of next season with knee injuries.

The Warriors could bring back both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, which would give them two centers who are likely to miss 30-plus games.

Stephen Curry missed 39 games last season. Draymond Green is 36-year-old with enough wear and tear that it would be surprising if he played 68 games again next season.

Whoever they draft will get thrown into the fire for a team with winning expectations. It doesn't make sense to take a project when a player like Lendeborg would be so valuable.

I'd argue he should be their No. 1 draft target.

Warriors Would Have Options with Lendeborg

There's a perception that if the Warriors take Lendeborg and he ends up being a high-end role player, his usefulness will go away the moment the Warriors start their rebuild.

That's not true.

Let's say the Warriors start their rebuild in 2028 offseason. And let's say their roster is filling up with 19-year-olds, and they deem that having a 26-year-old like Lendeborg doesn't fit their timeline.

In that situation, the Warriors will have trade suitors if Lendeborg is as good as advertised, and it's possible they will get more draft value for him than the 2026 11th pick is worth.

But the Warriors won't be forced into selling him. They could extend him and simply have a guy in his late 20s playing with a younger core like the Pelicans are doing with Herb Jones.

There Will Be a Time When the Warriors Must Value Ceiling over Floor

Eventually, the Warriors should put all of their eggs in the higher-ceiling basket. They need to find their next star for when Curry retires, and you can argue that Lopez has a slightly higher chance of being that guy than a higher-floor guy like Lendeborg or Brayden Burries.

But there's a reason Lopez is projected to be available with the 11th pick. It will take outrageous development for him to become a superstar.

If the Warriors had the fourth pick, and they were choosing between UNC's Caleb Wilson and Lendeborg, I'd be pounding the table for them to take Wilson. The upside is too tantalizing to pass up.

Lopez is nothing close to Wilson.

At some point, the Warriors will be picking in the top five, and they can and should take their shots on Wilson-like talents.

But for this team and with this draft pick, the Warriors should take an immediate contributor who can support Curry as he continues to play at a very high level.