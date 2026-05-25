Wemby's Game 4 Stat Line Shares Shocking Similarity to Curry's from 2015 Playoffs

With the Spurs' backs against the wall, Victor Wembanyama had one of his best performances of the playoffs en route to a 103-82 Game 4 victory over the Thunder.

The 7'4" 22-year-old had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and 63.6 true shooting percentage to even the conference finals at 2-2.

Eleven years ago, Stephen Curry had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a 63.6 true shooting percentage to even the conference semifinals agains the Grizzlies at 2-2.

The Warriors went on to win the series in six games before winning their first title in 40 years.

Will the Spurs follow suit?

Wemby Answers Call After Getting Off Track in Games 2 and 3

I wrote here that Wemby needed to be more aggressive offensively, and for one game, he did just that.

In just 31 minutes, Wemby had 22 field-goal attempts. That equates to about 26 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes.

In Games 2 and 3, Wemby took a combined 31 field goals in 76 minutes. That equates about 15 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes.

Wemby went 11-of-22 on those field-goal attempts, and that's where there's another eerie similarity.

Curry went 11-of-22 in Golden State's 101-84 win in Memphis 11 years ago.

Wemby's Half-Court Shot Was Steph-Esque

Right before halftime, Wemby made a half-court shot to give the Spurs a 12-point lead.

I regret to inform you that Curry did not have a half-court shot in the aforementioned Game 4 against the Grizzlies.

However, he had a three-quarters-court shot in Game 6 of that series that is considered one of the greatest shots of his career.

Curry-Wemby Comparisons Will Be Coming If Spurs Win Title

Though Curry and Wemby go about their dominance much differently, they will inevitably be compared if/when Wemby wins a championship.

What makes them similar is that they are essentially changing the way the game is played.

Before Curry's broke out, it was common for teams to play two big men who couldn't shoot from the perimeter.

Now, that way of playing is practically extinct, as every team a) wants more spacing to shoot more threes and b) wants speedier defenders who are harder to exploit from perimeter scorers like Curry.

With Wemby, it's so early in his career that it's not clear how the game will evolve because of him. But at the least, having a 7'4" player with guard skills could make it much more common for teams to run through their centers on the perimeter.