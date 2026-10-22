Yaxel Lendeborg Faces New Challenge After Putting a Big Target on His Back

Yaxel Lendeborg entered the NBA with more immediate pressure on him than most rookies.

The 2026 No. 11 pick turned 24 in September, which makes him older than players in their fourth or fifth seasons like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.

There's much less patience on a 24-year-old to develop than a 19-year-old, which makes Lendeborg's first impressions extra important.

To this point, Lendeborg has exceeded expectations.

He won MVP and Championship Game MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League. He backed it up with a strong preseason that featured averages of 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

But after his Luka Doncic comments following Wednesday's game, he faces a new, more difficult challenge: He'll be getting everyone's best to try to humble him.

What Lendeborg Said About Doncic

After Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Lakers, Lendeborg told reporters that he lost all respect for Doncic.

"Being in there firsthand, just watching all of the whining and complaining, I lost all respect for him," Lendeborg said.

Lendeborg said he had been telling Doncic that he sucks and can't score on him. According to NBA.com's tracking, Doncic had nine points on 1-of-5 shooting, 6-of-6 free throws and two turnovers when guarded by Lendeborg.

Admitting that he said Doncic "sucks" is wild considering he's one of the best players in the league and had 23 first-half points.

Lendeborg Has to Deal with Target on His Back

The entire league is now aware of what went down during and after the game with Lendeborg.

Some players will be jawing at the rookie to see if they can get in his head like Doncic did late in the second quarter—Doncic baited him into a bad foul and a technical foul in a short span that resulted in three free throws.

Others will be going at Lendeborg's defense more than they would have because they didn't like that he went after an opposing player publicly.

Lendeborg actually defended Doncic pretty well, but one of his weaknesses is defending quicker guards and wings. He just gave them even more incentive to test him.

Lendeborg seems ready for the smoke. As I wrote here, his competitive fire will serve him well.

But this is the NBA. It's not easy to settle in against the best athletes in the world.

The worst-case scenario is that Lendeborg's confidence is crushed from giving up lots of points from being attacked mercilessly.

Perhaps there's a lesson to be learned here. The Warriors have enough defensive issues without giving great players extra motivation.

Maybe Lendeborg will choose to not be so forthcoming in future postgame press conferences.

But for now, he will have to deal with the big target he put on his back before his second career NBA game.