Steph Curry Leaves Warriors Loss to Pistons With Nagging Knee Issue

Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors’ loss to the Pistons Friday night after he left the game late in the third quarter. The team announced he would not return to the contest due to right knee soreness.

He had 23 points and went 4-for-10 from three-point range before his night ended early. Despite Curry’s absence, the Warriors made a fourth-quarter comeback as they outscored the Pistons 29–23 in the frame, but Detroit was able to prevail on the road 131–124.

Curry didn’t play in Golden State’s loss to the Timberwolves on Monday due to right patellofemoral inflammation after he was listed questionable for the game in Minnesota a day before. He ended up playing in Sunday’s contest, leading the Warriors with 26 points in a 111–85 victory, then rested a day later.

After the loss to the Pistons, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he doesn’t think Curry’s injury is anything serious and the team should learn more about his upcoming availability Saturday.

“I think he’s O.K., I don’t think it’s anything major,” Kerr told reporters Friday night via reporter Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News. “But we’ll have an update tomorrow.”

Kerr confirmed it was the knee issue that kept Curry out of the game in Minnesota, noting that the issue has bothered the star guard over the past week. The Warriors have three days off before their next game Tuesday against the 76ers at home, providing some time for Curry to get right as long as the issue isn’t more serious than expected.

Should Curry have to miss any time, the Warriors would have to try to stay afloat as the team deals with the fallout of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending torn ACL. Currently, Golden State is 27–23 and eighth place in the Western Conference just days ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline.

