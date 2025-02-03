When Will Lakers Play Mavs Next After Luka Doncic Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off perhaps the most shocking trade in NBA history when they swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis late Saturday evening. The two teams parted ways with two franchise cornerstones while welcoming in another perennial All-Star, with neither player aware of the trade beforehand.
More details of the trade have come out in the following days, particularly on the Mavericks' end of the deal. Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that the Mavericks, and especially general manager Nico Harrison, had growing concerns about Doncic's conditioning, which was a key reason in Dallas shockingly trading the face of their organization away for marginal return. As of Sunday, Doncic had not returned Harrison's call, and Doncic's father left some harsh words at the Mavericks for their treatment of his son.
These circumstances could lead to an awkward reunion between Doncic and the Mavericks brass when Dallas next plays the Lakers. Here is when the two teams will face off next:
When Will the Lakers Play the Mavericks Next?
It won't be long until Doncic and Davis face their former teams. The Lakers will host the Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Crypto.com Arena, less than a month after the trade took place.
The primary question will be if both Doncic and Davis play in that game. Doncic is reportedly targeting a return from his calf injury next week. Before the trade, Lakers coach JJ Redick said that Davis could be back the following week. If both these timelines stand and neither player endures another injury, they should be good to play in that Feb. 25 matchup.
When Will Luka Doncic Return to Dallas?
Doncic will return to play in Dallas for the first time on April 9. Given the outrage many fans have expressed at the organization for trading Doncic, and the fact that Doncic himself thought he'd spend his entire career with the Mavericks, Doncic should receive a warm welcome from the crowd upon his return.