Why DeMar DeRozan Reportedly Chose Kings Over Heat, Other Suitors
The Sacramento Kings made a significant offseason addition by trading for DeMar DeRozan in a deal with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran guard will join the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento as the team aims to compete in an ever-crowded Western Conference playoff race.
The Kings weren't the only team in pursuit of the 34-year-old. According to Shams Charania, DeRozan was made to decide between joining Sacramento or being dealt to the Miami Heat. A native of California, DeRozan chose to return to his home state in order to live on the West Coast once more.
DeRozan's hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking to further fortify their roster and make another run at a championship, did not make a "real" offer to the Bulls, per Charania.
DeRozan played college ball at USC and hasn't played on the West Coast at all throughout his NBA career, where he's spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and the Bulls.
DeRozan is entering the first season of a three-year, $70 million deal that will run through the 2026-27 season. In his last season in Chicago, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. It was his 11th straight campaign averaging more than 20 points.