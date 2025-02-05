Why LeBron James Thinks Lakers Will Be ‘Special’ With Luka Doncic
The late-night Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was stunning, staggering and seismic, but it was also special for LeBron James, who will be teaming up with one of the biggest young stars of the NBA.
James and Doncic have yet to take the court together, with the former Dallas Mavericks guard targeting a debut potentially next week. The two were seen getting acquainted at the Lakers’ 122-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, with Doncic spotted celebrating a few of James’s—and Bronny’s—plays on the court.
After the win, James was asked for his thoughts on his new partnership with Doncic and what the Lakers could look like going forward.
The four-time NBA champ explained why it was going to be “special:”
“It’s gonna be special, I think so,” James said. “We’re going to attract a lot of eyes, obviously our ability to score, rebound, pass. It’s gonna make it a lot easier on our teammates. And that’s all we want to do, we want to be able to create opportunities for our teammates where they only have to catch finish, catch dunk, catch shoot.
“Listen, Luka is a big-time player. 25 years old, hasn’t even reached his prime yet, and he’s done some amazing s--- in our league already. I’m happy to have him, L.A. is happy to have him, and it’s still a little bit surreal, honestly.”
Surreal indeed—Hugh Grant from Notting Hill couldn’t have said it better himself.
In a week’s time, James will suit up alongside a five-time All-Star in Doncic, who joined the Lakers in a three-team swap that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. Most (not all) are already hailing the trade as a huge win for the Lakers—regardless, it’s going to be pretty exciting to see L.A.’s newest duo try take the West by storm.