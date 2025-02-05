SI

Wizards Have Likely Plan for Khris Middleton After Acquiring Veteran From Bucks

Washington added a player with an All-Star pedigree.

Patrick Andres

Khris Middleton shoots during the Bucks' 125–110 win over the Jazz on Jan. 27, 2025.
Khris Middleton shoots during the Bucks' 125–110 win over the Jazz on Jan. 27, 2025. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

For 12 years, forward Khris Middleton was the Milwaukee Bucks' rock—helping the team turn its uncertain 2010s into a remarkable 2021 championship run.

On Wednesday, then, a chapter in Bucks history closed. Milwaukee traded Middleton to the Washington Wizards for a package centered on forward Kyle Kuzma, adding a decent piece from an awful team but bidding farewell to a three-time All-Star in the process.

When news of the trade broke, many observers assumed that the Wizards would simply buy out the aging Middleton. Not so fast, according to SI's Chris Mannix.

"(Wizards') plan, for now, is to hold on to Khris Middleton, who played with (guard) Malcolm Brogdon in Milwaukee," Mannix wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon. "Move gives Washington a little financial flexibility and frees up even more playing time/responsibility for its young wings."

Brogdon, a Buck from 2017 to '19, is in his first year with the Wizards after a July 6 trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Washington's moves must be viewed in the context of its putrid 8-41 start; the Wizards appear prepared to salvage whatever stability they can out of a lost season.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA