Wizards Promote Interim Coach Brian Keefe to Head Role
The Washington Wizards announced on Wednesday that Brian Keefe, who acted as interim coach since January, will officially be the team's new head coach.
Keefe took over after coach Wes Unseld Jr. was fired in January. Keefe led the Wizards to an 8–31 record after that.
“We are excited for Brian to become our next head coach. Brian is a proven motivator and connector of people,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said in a press release. “As a leader in the organization, he will continue to positively grow and invest into the development of our players. His wealth of experience will help move our team forward as we build for long-term sustained success.”
Keefe previously worked as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2007–15 and 2019–20), the New York Knicks (2015–16), the Los Angeles Lakers (2016–19) and the Brooklyn Nets (2021–23) before coming to the Wizards. This past season was Keefe's first with the Wizards.