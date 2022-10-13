Washington Wizards, Mystics with their ownership group Monumental Sports & Entertainment and digital investment platform Stackwell announced a partnership to Promote Financial Empowerment, Investment Education and Market Participation Across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The multi-year strategic partnership will provide financial wellness and investment education programs, scholarships and other major partnership activations throughout the 2022-23 season.

The new partners will host financial wellness and investment education programs at the MedStar Health Performance Center in DC’s Ward 8, where the Wizards practice. Stackwell will serve as the presenting partner of the Wizards’ celebration of Black History Month in February 2023, emphasizing engagement with Historically Black College and University students, faculty and staff, as well as highlighting the influence and accomplishment of Black Americans and organizations from the DMV, including the Wizards All-Access Player video content series, which covers topics ranging from the team, current events, pop culture, financial wellness and wealth, among other activations.

"The Wizards and Mystics brands and athletes have long championed issues of social justice and change and this collaborative initiative is a perfect extension of that work," said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Partnering with Stackwell to help address the racial wealth gap which disproportionately effects Black people is another example of how our teams support our fans across the DMV while addressing a major social issue of our time.”

“Our partnership with the Wizards and Mystics presents an incredible opportunity to empower members of the Black community across the DMV by promoting investment education and participation in the financial markets as a pathway to building sustainable, generational wealth,” Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Founder and CEO of Stackwell, said. “Washington D.C.’s history is rich with stories of triumph and success of the Black community, and we look forward to celebrating that legacy, while also recognizing the racial wealth gap in this region remains stark. Together, through this partnership we will help break down barriers to financial access and inclusion and enable more members of the Black community in the DMV to access the markets and stack more wealth.”

