Wizards Friday Night Concert Series is Back!

Many Wizards fans enjoy the team’s very popular Friday Night Concert series. If you are one of those people than we have good news!

Earlier this week, The Washington Wizards announced that they are bringing back the star-studded music presented by Sprite for the 2022-23 season headlined by rapper Rick Ross. Following the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Feb. 3, Ross will take to the court for a performance featuring hits such as “Hustlin,” “Gold Roses” and “Aston Martin Music” with rapper and actor Ja Rule joining him. Ross founded Maybach Music in 2008, home to numerous artists including Wale and Meek Mill.

Tipping off the 2022-23 concert series following the game on Nov. 18 against the Miami Heat will be R&B artist and producer Teddy Riley. He will be joined by Dave Hollister and Joe. They will entertain fans with classics such as “Stutter,” “I Wanna Know,” “One Woman Man” and “Don't Leave Me.”

On Friday, Jan. 13, following the Wizards vs. Knicks game, local Go-Go artist DC Vybe featuring Kim, Northeast Groovers, Scooby and Sugar Bear will perform.

Past performers in the series include, R&B top hit artists Carl Thomas, 112, Bell, Biv, Devoe, and the late legendary Biz Markie.

Fans can attend the postgame concerts free of charge with the purchase of a game ticket for that night’s game. For ticket information go to https://www.ticketmaster.com/washington-wizards-tickets/artist/806042.

Photo Credit: Washington Wizards