Wizards Grow Global Presence With Spanish Social Media Channels

The Washington Wizards announced that they continue to grow their global presence by introducing the team’s first-ever Spanish-language social media channels. @VamosWizards launched on both Twitter and Instagram.

The Wizards’ Spanish-language social media channels will provide all-encompassing coverage of the team’s day-to-day journey through the season, including game coverage, media availabilities, news, behind-the-scenes access, engaging fan content and more. The Wizards become the seventh team in the NBA to launch social media channels dedicated specifically to a Spanish-speaking audience, joining the Bulls, Mavericks, Thunder, Sixers, Suns and Spurs.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Spanish social accounts,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone. “As part of our commitment to growing the game of basketball and to continue to connect fans all over the world to our brand, having Spanish social presence platforms gives an opportunity to extend our reach globally.”

In addition to reaching fans around the world, the new channels will provide an outlet for the large Spanish-speaking population already living in the greater D.C. area. In recent years, the team has launched digital media channels tailored fans in China, Japan and Israel. The Wizards’ efforts to grow globally will continue with an Arabic-language channel set to launch soon.

As a nod to their effort in connecting with fans all over the world, the Wizards recently earned the NBA’s International Sponsorship Strategy Award for global fan base. Washington continues to be a leader in global initiatives and are the only NBA team with multi-language podcasts in addition to a host of global social platforms.



