Wizards Military Appreciation Night

Wizards to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 12

With Veterans Day around the corner, the Washington Wizards will host their annual Military Appreciation Night when the team takes on the Utah Jazz Saturday, November 12 at Capital One Arena for their 6:00 p.m. game.

This special event is presented by Leidos, a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company’s 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Prior to the game, a military appreciation video will be played and the game ball will be presented by a military veteran.

The game entertainment will feature the US Armed Forces Color Guard and the National Anthem sung by the US Air Force Band Vocalist, Nadia Sosnoski. The US Navy District of Washington Drill Team will perform during halftime. A video featuring Wizards players and personnel thanking members of the military will also be played. During a timeout, a ROTC Scholarship will be awarded to a recipient.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those in attendance will also see a feature video on Wizards Dancer, Lily G., who is a Marine Corps Officer. Lily, who is in her first season with the Wizards Dance Team, is currently in law school and is a reserve in the Marines.

Fans wishing to attend the Wizards vs. Jazz game will be able to purchase tickets by visiting https://www.nba.com/wizards/tickets-2

Photo Credit: Monumental Sports & Entertainment

