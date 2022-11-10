Wizards Military Appreciation Night

With Veterans Day around the corner, the Washington Wizards will host their annual Military Appreciation Night when the team takes on the Utah Jazz Saturday, November 12 at Capital One Arena for their 6:00 p.m. game.

Prior to the game, a military appreciation video will be played and the game ball will be presented by a military veteran.

The game entertainment will feature the US Armed Forces Color Guard and the National Anthem sung by the US Air Force Band Vocalist, Nadia Sosnoski. The US Navy District of Washington Drill Team will perform during halftime. A video featuring Wizards players and personnel thanking members of the military will also be played. During a timeout, a ROTC Scholarship will be awarded to a recipient.

Those in attendance will also see a feature video on Wizards Dancer, Lily G., who is a Marine Corps Officer. Lily, who is in her first season with the Wizards Dance Team, is currently in law school and is a reserve in the Marines.

Fans wishing to attend the Wizards vs. Jazz game will be able to purchase tickets by visiting https://www.nba.com/wizards/tickets-2.

Photo Credit: Monumental Sports & Entertainment