Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards to a Sixth Straight Win over the Pistons 120-99

Wizards move to 3-1 on the season after win over Detroit

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards returned home on Tuesday night after stuffing their first loss of the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers would outlast the Wizards in overtime 117-107, despite a strong performance from Bradley Beal, who had 26 points. The Wizards would host the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have dominated the Pistons the last three seasons winning 9 out of 11 games including a sweep last going 4-0 against Detroit. 

Kyle Kuzma had the most success against Detroit last season averaging 23.3 points per game and was the leading scorer in three out of the last four games. Kristaps Porzingis was the leading scorer in the last contest dropping 30 points to end the series last season. Now Detroit is a young team led by their young stars Cade Cunningham & Jaden Ivey, who were both drafted in the Top 5 in the NBA Draft in the last 2 years and were hoping to turn the Pistons' luck around against the Wizards on Tuesday night.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The game was a pretty even match until 8:39 left in the 2nd quarter, and that is when the Wizards started to pull away from the Pistons. The Wizards' biggest lead would be 22 points as they cruise to a 120-99 win over the Pistons. Kyle Kuzma continued his amazing play vs. Detroit in the last 5 games, Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points and 6 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and 6 rebounds for the Wizards. Will Barton (16 points) & Bradley Beal (13 points) chipped in for Washington in the win. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Pistons with 25 points and Cade Cunningham put up 19 points in a losing cause.

The Washington Wizards are now 3-1 on the season and will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Oct 28, at 7:30 pm at Capital One Arena. 

