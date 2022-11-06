Wizards Facing a True Challenge Against the Grizzlies

The Wizards will need to come into Memphis with a defensive mentality today. Ja Morant is leading the league in assist and is also top 10 in scoring as well. To make matters even more difficult, the Wizards will have to defend against the number two scoring team in the entire NBA. The Grizzlies are averaging nearly 119 PPG and are looking to build on that against the Wizards this evening.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Nov 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have their superstar Bradley Beal who has been ruled out. Beal was put into the Health and Safety Protocol early Sunday morning. Guard Delon Wright is out as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. For Memphis, they will be without forward Jaren Jackson Jr. who may not return until late 2022. Guard Ziaire Williams is out 4 to 6 weeks with knee soreness.





Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Bradley Beal-OUT (Health & Safety Protocol)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ziaire Williams- OUT (Knee)

Jaren Jackson Jr.- OUT (Foot)

Will Barton may fill in the starting lineup for Bradley Beal - USA Today

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Will Barton, Monte Morris

Forwards:Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Memphis Grizzlies:

Guards: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane

Forwards: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama

The Bottom Line

There’s no secret the Wizards have had some major issues defensively this season. They actually got off to a good start to begin the season. Things have been going south lately for Washington. Memphis is on a mission this season. The Wizards aren’t going to have any answers for that backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Banes. Bane is quietly a top 20 scorer in the league as he is averaging 24 PPG this season.

If the Wizards want to leave Memphis with a win, they will have to point their attention to the defensive side of the ball. Points will come despite Bradley Beal missing this game due to covid protocols. The Wizards have some dynamics scorers on their team. They will lean towards Kristaps Porzingis, Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, and Rui Hachimura to step up in that department. But they have to make defense a priority if they want to win this game.