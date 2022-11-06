Skip to main content
Wizards Face a Tough Test Against the Memphis Grizzlies

Wizards Face a Tough Test Against the Memphis Grizzlies

Wizards Facing a True Challenge Against the Grizzlies

The Wizards will need to come into Memphis with a defensive mentality today. Ja Morant is leading the league in assist and is also top 10 in scoring as well. To make matters even more difficult, the Wizards will have to defend against the number two scoring team in the entire NBA. The Grizzlies are averaging nearly 119 PPG and are looking to build on that against the Wizards this evening. 


How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Nov 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee


Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have their superstar Bradley Beal who has been ruled out. Beal was put into the Health and Safety Protocol early Sunday morning. Guard Delon Wright is out as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. For Memphis, they will be without forward Jaren Jackson Jr. who may not return until late 2022. Guard Ziaire Williams is out 4 to 6 weeks with knee soreness.


Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bradley Beal-OUT (Health & Safety Protocol) 

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ziaire Williams- OUT (Knee)

Jaren Jackson Jr.- OUT (Foot)

Will Barton may fill in the starting lineup for Bradley Beal - USA Today

Will Barton may fill in the starting lineup for Bradley Beal - USA Today

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Will Barton, Monte Morris

Forwards:Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Memphis Grizzlies:

Guards: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane

Forwards: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama

The Bottom Line

There’s no secret the Wizards have had some major issues defensively this season. They actually got off to a good start to begin the season. Things have been going south lately for Washington. Memphis is on a mission this season. The Wizards aren’t going to have any answers for that backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Banes. Bane is quietly a top 20 scorer in the league as he is averaging 24 PPG this season. 

If the Wizards want to leave Memphis with a win, they will have to point their attention to the defensive side of the ball. Points will come despite Bradley Beal missing this game due to covid protocols. The Wizards have some dynamics scorers on their team. They will lean towards Kristaps Porzingis, Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, and Rui Hachimura to step up in that department. But they have to make defense a priority if they want to win this game.

In This Article (7)

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Ja Morant
Ja Morant
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura
Will Barton
Will Barton
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

USATSI_19212036
Washington Wizards News

Johnny Davis Shows Improvement in Capital City Go-Go Debut

By Carita Parks
77EAFD82-D977-4E9E-9492-5A068F04DFD0
Washington Wizards GameDay

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

By Darrell Owens
587F5EB3-AE82-41A8-ABE3-8249997E9C8D
Washington Wizards News

Early Impressions on Wizards Rookie Johnny Davis

By Tyrone Montgomery
B400CA34-2F5B-4BF0-8092-6D0A21428F7D
Washington Wizards GameDay

What Went Wrong in the Wizards 42 Point Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

By Candi Waller and Carita Parks
KD and Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Never Find Rhythm, Nets win 128-86

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19273475
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Facing a Nets Team in Turmoil

By Candi Waller
72D1CD6A-75B7-4BC0-A95B-30D2917CAB12
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hosting Short Handed Nets

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Beal, Hachimura and Kuzma CB City Edition
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Unveil Cherry Blossom Inspired Designs

By Candi Waller