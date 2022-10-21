Wizards Fan Festivities for Home Opener

The Washington Wizards announced that in celebration of the 25th anniversary season since the franchise rebranded to the Wizards name, the Washington Wizards have announced numerous interactive fan festivities and activations in conjunction the team’s home opener when the Wizards host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 21, at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Game night festivities include:

Capital One Fan Studio

The Capital One Fan Studio will be open on F Street from 5:00-7:00 p.m. giving fans the opportunity to receive a custom print designed by a local D.C. artist who will be creating game-inspired art at the studio in real time.

Wizards alumni Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will sign autographs and take photos with fans from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Giveaway

Doors will open to fans at 6:00 p.m. and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Wizards 2022-23 schedule magnet. All fans in attendance will also receive a free Classic Edition inspired rally towel.

It’s A Classic!

During the home opener, fans will get their first glimpse of the team’s new Classic Edition jersey. The blue and bronze jersey is set against a simple white background which allows for the color schemes to shine. The swooping “Wizards” wordmark across the chest gives the uniform its unique feel. The Wizards’ original primary logo is stitched onto the right leg of the shorts. The Wizard, centered on a “W” formed by the character’s torso and white beard, balances a basketball in one hand and a bursting star in the other. On the left leg is the team’s secondary logo – a rounded, lowercase “dc” icon. The Classic Edition jersey will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, October 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Team Store.

The Wizards will also concurrently use a newly designed court in the same style on the Classic nights as well as a variety of other games this season. A retro brand look and feel will accompany the jersey and court on all arena LED boards as well as throughout digital and marketing materials.

Washington will host nine Classic nights this season, beginning with the team’s home opener on Friday, October 21.

Photo Credit: Monumental Sports & Entertainment