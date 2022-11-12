Wizards Hosting The Number One Seed Utah Jazz Tonight

The game of basketball can be a game of surprises. Any team can win on any given night. If you can shoot the ball well from beyond the arc, you have a chance to be a threat in the NBA. Utah is currently seventh in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage. The trio of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Colin Sexton has proven they can score a ton of points on any given night.

Great role players like Rudy Gay, Mike Conley, and Jarred Vanderbilt doesn’t make life any easier for the Wizards in this game either. The good news for Washington is the fact that Kristops Porzingis is probable in this game. They will lean on Kyle Kuzma a lot as he had his best game of the season the other night against the Dallas Mavericks. But Utah will have to figure out a way to stop these two guys who have takeover abilities.

Teamwork Efforts - USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Nov 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright who is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Taj Gibson is doubtful with a neck injury. Bradley Beal has cleared health and safety protocols but will remain out for this contest. Kristaps Porziņģis is probable with a groin injury.

Utah has no injuries to report.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Bradley Beal-OUT (Health & Safety Protocol Cleared will remain out for this game)

Taj Gibson-DOUBTFUL (Neck)

Kristaps Porziņģis-PROBABLE (Groin)

Utah Jazz:

No injuries to report

Wizards will be without Allstar Bradley Beal in this matchup - USA Today

Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Utah Jazz:

Guards: Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley

Forwards:Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt

Center: Kelly Olynyk

The Bottom Line

Despite the Jazz’ hot start, they are still considered a very flawed team. They lack the presence of a paint beast or anyone that will intimidate one to attack the basket. Utah is giving up the most points in the paint this year as a result.

The Wizards need to attack the paint often and early on in this game. Taking guys like Colin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson off the dribble and attacking the basket will get them in foul trouble as well. If the Wizards play their cards right, this may be an easy victory for them.