The Washington Wizards are hosting the LA Lakers this evening. This is a game MANY people had circled on their calendars, including the Washington Wizards.

This is the team Kyle Kuzma went to war with and won a championship in one of the most difficult NBA Seasons ever. Playing in the NBA Bubble during in the midst of Covid was not easy for anyone. What really made it hard was all of the emotions since that was the year one of the NBA Greats, Kobe Bean Bryant, unexpectedly passed away.

LeBron James will be a game time decision tonight vs. the Washington Wizards - USA Today

This game is highly anticipated because people love to see stars play in the NBA. There is no bigger star in the NBA than the great LeBron James. Unfortunately, there’s a chance he may not play due to an ankle injury he recently suffered. We’ll find out more closer to tip-off.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: Dec 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with an hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injuries. For Lakers, Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James. (ankle) & Dennis Schröder (personal) are day-to-day with injuries. Cole Swider is out with a foot injury.





Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis-PROBABLE (Back)

LeBron James-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Dennis Schroder-QUESTIONABLE (Personal)

Cole Swider-OUT (Foot)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Lakers:

Guards: Patrick Beverly, Lonnie Walker IV

Forwards: LeBron James (Game-time Decision), Troy Brown Jr

Center: Anthony Davis (Game-time Decision)

The Bottom Line

This won’t be an easy game at all for the Washington Wizards. Despite the Lakers early struggles in the season, they are finally getting healthy for the most part and finally figuring out what works for them. Having Russell Westbrook come off the bench has sparked their second unit and Anthony Davis is playing at a high level too.

Russell Westbrook has been solid as a Sixth Man this season - USA Today

In this game, for the Washington Wizards to come out victorious, Kristaps Porzingis must be aggressive and attack Anthony Davis early on the offensive end. KP has to make him work and look to be aggressive and physical with him. Kyle Kuzma has to contain Lebron James as best as he can too. Lastly, the Wizards second unit must play well too. This will be a battle down to the end between these two teams.